trinidad langston
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
162 Apartments for rent in Trinidad - Langston, Washington, DC
3 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,912
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
58 Units Available
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes.
34 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,570
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
1 Unit Available
1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired)
1716 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
678 sqft
1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) Available 08/01/20 Trendy in Trinidad! One Bedroom + Den! Parking Included! - This newly updated, second floor, 1 bed + den, 2 bath condo features fine hardwood flooring, central air, an in-unit
1 Unit Available
1018 Florida Ave #101
1018 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1017 sqft
1018 Florida Ave #101 Available 08/03/20 Stunning 2BR, 2BA condo modern remodel & design steps to H Corridor! - WOW*This one is stunning! Designer Style with Modern & Tasteful upgrades throughout this 2 level 2BR, 2BA Condo! What an AWESOME
1 Unit Available
802 21ST STREET NE
802 21st Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1182 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bath house fully renovated lots of closet and storage space, Fenced in backyard with a patio space. House will be available for rent starting August 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1167 MORSE STREET NE
1167 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2683 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous! Perfect for Co-living, Hill Staffers, Corporate and Military Housing! Located in the heart of 3 active and growing Washington, D.C.
1 Unit Available
1701 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE
1701 Trinidad Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
NOW LEASING at the New Residences at 1701 Trinidad - Six Brand New Custom Built 2 & 3 Bedroom Units with in-unit laundry! Great location with easy access to Ivy City Hot Spots, Union Market, H Street and More! Off-street parking available, ask for
1 Unit Available
1222 MEIGS PLACE NE
1222 Meigs Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
UPDATED unit, 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, fully renovated with new kitchen, baths, installed washer/dryers in units, new flooring and new paint. $1650/month, tenant pays gas and electric utilities. Close to Gallaudet University.
1 Unit Available
1121 Queen Street Northeast
1121 Queen Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
782 sqft
This modern and luxurious apartment is in the heart of the city's H St. corridor just steps to the hip Union Market neighborhood. The apartment includes: - 2 queen size beds - Sectional sleeper sofa - Small desk, and a Smart TV.
1 Unit Available
1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE
1427 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1410 sqft
Welcome to 1427 West Virginia Ave Condominium. Unit 1 of this gorgeous rowhome conversion offers a well appointed oasis tucked just steps away from vibrant H Street Corridor, Union Market and burgeoning Ivy City.
1 Unit Available
1111 ORREN STREET NE
1111 Orren Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
470 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! This bright and sunny south facing top floor unit at The Corey features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and lovely quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash.
1 Unit Available
1144 OATES STREET NE
1144 Oates Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2784 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms and one bath apartment, the place is ideally situated between Union Station and New York Avenue metro.
1 Unit Available
1617 HOLBROOK STREET NE
1617 Holbrook Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
700 sqft
Section 8 encouraged to apply. This spacious 2 bedroom unit has been freshly painted and offers wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
1424 STAPLES STREET NE
1424 Staples Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Spacious main level 2 bedroom features hardwood and ceramic tile floors, exposed brick, exit to rear and shared paid laundry for use by all tenants.
1 Unit Available
1269 RAUM STREET NE
1269 Raum St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
3232 sqft
Lovely two bedroom apartment in Trinidad neighborhood. One bedroom boasts a living room and dining room. Walking distance to Gallaudet University and NY Avenue/NOMA Metro Station. 10 minute walk to the hot H Street Corridor and Atlas District.
1 Unit Available
1265 SIMMS PLACE NE
1265 Simms Place Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,216
3368 sqft
Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed and encouraged to apply! Lovely one bedroom and den apartment in Trinidad neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1208 HOLBROOK STREET NE
1208 Holbrook Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
799 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 2BR/1BA unit in Trinidad neighborhood! Located minutes from the lively H St Corridor, this unit provides with the proximity of being so close to the action at a modest price point.
1 Unit Available
1112 OWEN PL NE
1112 Owen Place Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Lovely updated and well maintained 3-bedroom 2-baths home with off street parking in the trendy Trinidad neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Trinidad - Langston
147 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,623
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Verified
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,720
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified
11 Units Available
The Edison
1240 4th St, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
962 sqft
One- and two-bedroom boutique apartments feature modern kitchens with islands, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. On-site Trader Joe's. Near Gallaudet University and Union Station. Clubroom with library, bike storage, outdoor kitchen.
