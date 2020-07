Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving conference room car charging coffee bar community garden courtyard game room green community pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal yoga

First-class amenities and services make 425 Mass apartments a place you'll be proud to call home. Located in the Mt. Vernon Triangle, 425 Mass is downtown Washington DC's first smoke-free apartment community. Spectacular views of the Washington Monument or the Capital are complemented by sleek design, upscale fixtures, high ceilings, rooftop pools with private garden retreats and resort-style lounge areas along the D.C. skyline. Our convenient location is walking distance to the Metro, shopping and restaurants. The Capitol, K Street, Penn Quarter, Chinatown, Judiciary Square and Gallery Place are right outside your door. A Capital Bikeshare station is located directly across the street.