Washington, DC
1805 Good Hope Road SE #3
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

1805 Good Hope Road SE #3

1805 Good Hope Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Good Hope Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1BR apartment in DC! -
Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this 1 BR 1 BA + Den apartment. Big living room, recently updated kitchen and bathroom, large main bedroom + den/guest room. Great location right on Good Hope Road with easy access to shopping & public transportation. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. To Schedule showing Contact Michael at 202-740-7796.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 have any available units?
1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 offer parking?
No, 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 have a pool?
No, 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 have accessible units?
No, 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Good Hope Road SE #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

