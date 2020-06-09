All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

1630 Park

1630 Park Rd NW · (202) 759-2712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 297 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1630 Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
package receiving
Nestled in the heart of Washington, D.C.’s vibrant Columbia Heights neighborhood, 1630 Park offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with lively urban flair. Featuring stunning interiors with flowing layouts that invite in the natural light, gorgeous wood floors, and modern kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances, our Columbia Heights apartments for rent will keep you coming home happy day in and day out. And with convenient extra perks like resident parking, an onsite laundry facility, controlled access, and 24-hour maintenance, all your needs are taken care of at 1630 Park.

You’re going to love the neighborhood. Just blocks from the metro, bordered by Adams Morgan and surrounded by an incredible array of convenient shopping, dining and nightlife destinations, our Adams Morgan apartments give you premium access to everything the city has to offer. Discover the living experience you truly deserve at 1630 Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per dog. Monthly pet fee $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Park have any available units?
1630 Park has 5 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Park have?
Some of 1630 Park's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Park currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Park is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Park offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Park offers parking.
Does 1630 Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Park have a pool?
No, 1630 Park does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Park have accessible units?
No, 1630 Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Park has units with dishwashers.
