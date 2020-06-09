Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly package receiving

Nestled in the heart of Washington, D.C.’s vibrant Columbia Heights neighborhood, 1630 Park offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with lively urban flair. Featuring stunning interiors with flowing layouts that invite in the natural light, gorgeous wood floors, and modern kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances, our Columbia Heights apartments for rent will keep you coming home happy day in and day out. And with convenient extra perks like resident parking, an onsite laundry facility, controlled access, and 24-hour maintenance, all your needs are taken care of at 1630 Park.



You’re going to love the neighborhood. Just blocks from the metro, bordered by Adams Morgan and surrounded by an incredible array of convenient shopping, dining and nightlife destinations, our Adams Morgan apartments give you premium access to everything the city has to offer. Discover the living experience you truly deserve at 1630 Park.