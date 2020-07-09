All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Argonne

1629 Columbia Rd NW · (202) 875-7630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1629 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 528 · Avail. now

$1,648

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,698

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 529 · Avail. now

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 630 · Avail. now

$2,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$3,348

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit 533 · Avail. now

$3,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 434 · Avail. Aug 16

$4,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Argonne.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
What makes The Argonne Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Luxury, quality and style are what make The Argonne Apartments a great place to live. Located in Adams Morgan, The Argonne is the perfect complement to a truly unique and thriving neighborhood. Of course, when two great things go together, the happiness factor is elevated. Our luxury Washington, D.C. apartments have features that will make you smile, like views from expansive windows, parking, and even an on-site coffee shop. Are you searching for a DC apartment? With so many things to like, you'll be happy you asked what makes Argonne Apartments a great place to live. How do you measure happiness? We think it can be measured in brand new kitchens with cherry wood cabinets. Life at The Argonne, our Adams Morgan apartments, is a perfect fusion of modern luxury, contemporary style and convenience. Are you looking for apartments to rent in D.C.? Each of our homes comes with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and 6-panel doors, so every time you enter, you get that feeling of perfection. We've included great details that add to the happiness factor, like halogen lighting, spray faucets and new tile. With life at The Argonne, your cup of happiness is always full. You'll feel good on the outside, too. Being a part of the community, you'll have the perfect life of leisure outside your door. Is your goal to rent in Washington, D.C.? Are you searching for apartments in Mt. Pleasant? Our residents have their full dose of happiness with access to all the great amenities The Argonne offers. There's a full fitness center to get in that early morning workout. There's a business center to put the finishing touches on that report before work in the morning. There's a wireless lounge to surf the net on your laptop. Plus, there's a rooftop pool to take in the sun and the gorgeous views on that hot summer day. Not only are you going to feel good on the outside, you're going to feel fantastic. At The Argonne Apartments, our apartments in Washington, D.C. for rent, you're going to feel good on the inside, and on the outside, too.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Water
Application Fee: $120
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight limit 25lbs.
Parking Details: 1 covered parking space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Argonne have any available units?
The Argonne has 17 units available starting at $1,648 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Argonne have?
Some of The Argonne's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Argonne currently offering any rent specials?
The Argonne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Argonne pet-friendly?
Yes, The Argonne is pet friendly.
Does The Argonne offer parking?
Yes, The Argonne offers parking.
Does The Argonne have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Argonne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Argonne have a pool?
Yes, The Argonne has a pool.
Does The Argonne have accessible units?
No, The Argonne does not have accessible units.
Does The Argonne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Argonne has units with dishwashers.

