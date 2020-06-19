17 46th St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Come and view this renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Marshall Heights. Hardwood floors, TONS of natural light! Good cabinets, and counter space in the kitchen. There is also an additional bonus of having a washer and dryer in unit! Great spot for commuters!! DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!



Parking: Street Parking

Tenant Pays All Utilities: Electric Only

No Smoking

Pets: No pets



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 202-618-4210

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval ($1250 in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

