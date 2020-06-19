All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 46th St SE

17 46th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

17 46th St SE, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Come and view this renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Marshall Heights. Hardwood floors, TONS of natural light! Good cabinets, and counter space in the kitchen. There is also an additional bonus of having a washer and dryer in unit! Great spot for commuters!! DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!

Parking: Street Parking
Tenant Pays All Utilities: Electric Only
No Smoking
Pets: No pets

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval ($1250 in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.
Amenities: Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Disposal, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Mircowave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 46th St SE have any available units?
17 46th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 46th St SE have?
Some of 17 46th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 46th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
17 46th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 46th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 46th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 17 46th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 17 46th St SE does offer parking.
Does 17 46th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 46th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 46th St SE have a pool?
No, 17 46th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 17 46th St SE have accessible units?
No, 17 46th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17 46th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 46th St SE has units with dishwashers.
