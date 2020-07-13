All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
Willow & Maple
Willow & Maple

6918 Willow St NW · (202) 335-0425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6918 Willow St NW, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit W305 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit M6923 · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow & Maple.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
accessible
elevator
coffee bar
courtyard
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
You know what kind of life you’re looking for in Takoma, DC. Now, with the apartments of Willow & Maple, you know the best place to live it. Set back in the neighborhood, this brand new residence is designed to capture the character of Takoma, DC, while allowing your personality to shine.

Your space should fit your needs. And at Willow & Maple, that’s easy to achieve. We offer two distinct buildings with an enticing variety of floor plans, from studios to two bedrooms, all of which are designed to bring together an engaging style with true functionality. Whether you’re a little more sleek or a little more casual, you’ll find a space that works with who you are.

Pursuant to the District of Columbia Inclusionary Zoning program, income restricted units are available at this development. Please contact the Department of Housing and Community Development at www.dhcd.dc.gov regarding the availability of such units and requirements for registration in the Inclusionary Zoning program.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow & Maple have any available units?
Willow & Maple has 2 units available starting at $1,678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Willow & Maple have?
Some of Willow & Maple's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow & Maple currently offering any rent specials?
Willow & Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow & Maple pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow & Maple is pet friendly.
Does Willow & Maple offer parking?
Yes, Willow & Maple offers parking.
Does Willow & Maple have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willow & Maple offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow & Maple have a pool?
No, Willow & Maple does not have a pool.
Does Willow & Maple have accessible units?
Yes, Willow & Maple has accessible units.
Does Willow & Maple have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willow & Maple has units with dishwashers.
