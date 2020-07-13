Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage yoga accessible elevator coffee bar courtyard internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

You know what kind of life you’re looking for in Takoma, DC. Now, with the apartments of Willow & Maple, you know the best place to live it. Set back in the neighborhood, this brand new residence is designed to capture the character of Takoma, DC, while allowing your personality to shine.



Your space should fit your needs. And at Willow & Maple, that’s easy to achieve. We offer two distinct buildings with an enticing variety of floor plans, from studios to two bedrooms, all of which are designed to bring together an engaging style with true functionality. Whether you’re a little more sleek or a little more casual, you’ll find a space that works with who you are.



Pursuant to the District of Columbia Inclusionary Zoning program, income restricted units are available at this development. Please contact the Department of Housing and Community Development at www.dhcd.dc.gov regarding the availability of such units and requirements for registration in the Inclusionary Zoning program.