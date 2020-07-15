2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007 Glover Park
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 741 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,403
Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft
Unit 639 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,403
Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft
Unit 340 · Avail. now
$1,403
Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 449 · Avail. now
$1,825
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft
Unit 333 · Avail. now
$1,900
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft
Unit 356 · Avail. now
$1,900
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
DC City Living with Style and Sophistication. Nestled among the shops, restaurants and homes surrounding Embassy Row, Carillon House Apartments is the epitome of style and sophistication in DC City living. This elegant nine story high-rise building boasts a massive rooftop lounge with breathtaking views of DC that stretch from The National Cathedral to The Capitol to The Jefferson Memorial and beyond – just imagine the view of DC’s fireworks on the 4th of July – magnificent!
Chic, classic and convenient; come to Carillon House and see the way we do city living.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water