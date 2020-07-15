All apartments in Washington
Carillon House
Carillon House

2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest ·
Rent Special
1 Month Free!
Location

2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Studio

Unit 741 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,403

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

Unit 639 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,403

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

Unit 340 · Avail. now

$1,403

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

See 17+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 449 · Avail. now

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 333 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 356 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carillon House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
DC City Living
with Style and Sophistication.
Nestled among the shops, restaurants and homes surrounding Embassy Row, Carillon House Apartments is the epitome of style and sophistication in DC City living. This elegant nine story high-rise building boasts a massive rooftop lounge with breathtaking views of DC that stretch from The National Cathedral to The Capitol to The Jefferson Memorial and beyond – just imagine the view of DC’s fireworks on the 4th of July – magnificent!

Chic, classic and convenient; come to Carillon House and see the way we do city living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage: $175/Vehicle.
Storage Details: Storage Space Included, Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carillon House have any available units?
Carillon House has 25 units available starting at $1,403 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Carillon House have?
Some of Carillon House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carillon House currently offering any rent specials?
Carillon House is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free!
Is Carillon House pet-friendly?
No, Carillon House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Carillon House offer parking?
Yes, Carillon House offers parking.
Does Carillon House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carillon House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carillon House have a pool?
No, Carillon House does not have a pool.
Does Carillon House have accessible units?
Yes, Carillon House has accessible units.
Does Carillon House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carillon House has units with dishwashers.
