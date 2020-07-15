Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony cable included garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry bike storage business center clubhouse concierge internet access

DC City Living

with Style and Sophistication.

Nestled among the shops, restaurants and homes surrounding Embassy Row, Carillon House Apartments is the epitome of style and sophistication in DC City living. This elegant nine story high-rise building boasts a massive rooftop lounge with breathtaking views of DC that stretch from The National Cathedral to The Capitol to The Jefferson Memorial and beyond – just imagine the view of DC’s fireworks on the 4th of July – magnificent!



Chic, classic and convenient; come to Carillon House and see the way we do city living.