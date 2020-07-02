Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A
1668 Beekman Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1668 Beekman Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Situated at one of the best Condos in DC. Beautiful view of DC and Mall . Very spacious. 2 Floors. Bedrooms upstairs. All equipped Kitchen . Newly painted and renewed. 2 car spaces at the Condo.
(RLNE5359394)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A have any available units?
1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A have?
Some of 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A offers parking.
Does 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A have a pool?
No, 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University