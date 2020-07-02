1668 Beekman Pl NW Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Situated at one of the best Condos in DC. Beautiful view of DC and Mall . Very spacious. 2 Floors. Bedrooms upstairs. All equipped Kitchen . Newly painted and renewed. 2 car spaces at the Condo.



(RLNE5359394)