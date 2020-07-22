All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:45 PM

The Stanton

816 E St NE · (903) 290-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 E St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 356 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 372 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 369 sqft

See 22+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1004 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,771

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,782

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 454 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,793

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 442 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 1510 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,957

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 1501 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 853 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Stanton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
conference room
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.

The Stanton has studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available.

Each apartment has been appointed with high-end finishes including Gray Marazzi bathroom tile, Parador Oak herringbone hardwood floors, Bauformat cabinetry, Silestone quartz countertops, raindance showerheads, Bosch appliances, Elfa closet systems and in-unit Bosch washer and dryer.

The buildings now features a brand new roof deck with a rooftop fitness center, yoga deck and a rooftop infinity pool with stunning views over the Capitol Hill and H Street neighborhoods. The tranquil courtyard adjoining the two buildings contains fire pits and barbecue grills. The buildings also features a recreational room, office pods, a pet wash room, optional storage units, a Luxer Package receiving system and an on-site property management team.

The Stanton is pet friendly!

Experience better living, and contact us today for leasing specials and availability!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $75 per pet
restrictions: Breed and wright restrictions apply. Contact us for more details.
Parking Details: .
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Stanton have any available units?
The Stanton has 67 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Stanton have?
Some of The Stanton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Stanton currently offering any rent specials?
The Stanton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Stanton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Stanton is pet friendly.
Does The Stanton offer parking?
No, The Stanton does not offer parking.
Does The Stanton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Stanton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Stanton have a pool?
Yes, The Stanton has a pool.
Does The Stanton have accessible units?
No, The Stanton does not have accessible units.
Does The Stanton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Stanton has units with dishwashers.
