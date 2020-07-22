Amenities
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
The Stanton has studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available.
Each apartment has been appointed with high-end finishes including Gray Marazzi bathroom tile, Parador Oak herringbone hardwood floors, Bauformat cabinetry, Silestone quartz countertops, raindance showerheads, Bosch appliances, Elfa closet systems and in-unit Bosch washer and dryer.
The buildings now features a brand new roof deck with a rooftop fitness center, yoga deck and a rooftop infinity pool with stunning views over the Capitol Hill and H Street neighborhoods. The tranquil courtyard adjoining the two buildings contains fire pits and barbecue grills. The buildings also features a recreational room, office pods, a pet wash room, optional storage units, a Luxer Package receiving system and an on-site property management team.
The Stanton is pet friendly!
Experience better living, and contact us today for leasing specials and availability!