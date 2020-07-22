Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated furnished granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance conference room e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.



The Stanton has studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available.



Each apartment has been appointed with high-end finishes including Gray Marazzi bathroom tile, Parador Oak herringbone hardwood floors, Bauformat cabinetry, Silestone quartz countertops, raindance showerheads, Bosch appliances, Elfa closet systems and in-unit Bosch washer and dryer.



The buildings now features a brand new roof deck with a rooftop fitness center, yoga deck and a rooftop infinity pool with stunning views over the Capitol Hill and H Street neighborhoods. The tranquil courtyard adjoining the two buildings contains fire pits and barbecue grills. The buildings also features a recreational room, office pods, a pet wash room, optional storage units, a Luxer Package receiving system and an on-site property management team.



The Stanton is pet friendly!



Experience better living, and contact us today for leasing specials and availability!