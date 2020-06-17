All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE

1647 Holbrook Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1647 Holbrook Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bed+ den 1 bath in the heart of Trinidad with in unit washer machine and dryer, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertop. Close to H St , Union Market and Gallaudet University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE have any available units?
1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE have?
Some of 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 HOLBROOK STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University