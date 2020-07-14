All apartments in Washington
eaves Glover Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

eaves Glover Park

3850 Tunlaw Rd NW · (980) 549-4143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3850 Tunlaw Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-0208 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,627

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 001-0212 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 001-0310 · Avail. now

$1,693

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-0515 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 001-0711 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Unit 001-0101 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Glover Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
eaves Glover Park, located in the Glover Park neighborhood of the D.C. Metro area - where sensible apartment living meets a sensible cost of living. eaves Glover Park offers quality Glover Park DC apartments with a few little extras, like beautiful parquet floors and ceramic-tiled baths.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee per adult
Deposit: $0 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee, rental insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Off-street parking: first come, first serve; Garage: $190/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Glover Park have any available units?
eaves Glover Park has 16 units available starting at $1,627 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves Glover Park have?
Some of eaves Glover Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Glover Park currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Glover Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Glover Park pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Glover Park is pet friendly.
Does eaves Glover Park offer parking?
Yes, eaves Glover Park offers parking.
Does eaves Glover Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, eaves Glover Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Glover Park have a pool?
No, eaves Glover Park does not have a pool.
Does eaves Glover Park have accessible units?
No, eaves Glover Park does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Glover Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Glover Park has units with dishwashers.
