eaves Glover Park

Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee per adult
Deposit: $0 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee, rental insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Storage Details: Storage unit: $125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.