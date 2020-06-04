All apartments in Washington
1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Available now and ready for move-in! Sunny and bright 1-bedroom apartment for rent. One block to Dupont Circle. Amazing views overlooking the city, with Georgetown and the National Cathedral to the west. Ninth floor apartment features updated kitchen and bath, marble foyer entry, plus extra closets for storage. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned, and available now for easy move-in. Full-service building features 24-hour front desk, rooftop pool, and updated laundry room. All utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 have any available units?
1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 have?
Some of 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 pet-friendly?
No, 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 offer parking?
No, 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 does not offer parking.
Does 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 have a pool?
Yes, 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 has a pool.
Does 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 have accessible units?
No, 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315 has units with dishwashers.
