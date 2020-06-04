1330 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NORTHWEST 315

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher all utils included recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Available now and ready for move-in! Sunny and bright 1-bedroom apartment for rent. One block to Dupont Circle. Amazing views overlooking the city, with Georgetown and the National Cathedral to the west. Ninth floor apartment features updated kitchen and bath, marble foyer entry, plus extra closets for storage. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned, and available now for easy move-in. Full-service building features 24-hour front desk, rooftop pool, and updated laundry room. All utilities included.