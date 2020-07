Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage conference room key fob access package receiving

A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures. Hidden brick alleys and pocket gardens lead to locally owned shops, libraries, and parks. The famous Eastern Market inspires some of the City’s best restaurants and it’s all right around the corner from The Lockwood. Thoughtful design, boutique services, and inviting amenity spaces make for a home that is not only comfortable and welcoming to friends but also infused with the rich personality of Capitol Hill. Brand new apartment residences now leasing.