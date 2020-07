Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center dog park lobby new construction package receiving pool table

5333 Connecticut's striking all-glass architectural style brings new flavor to a classic and pristine Northwest neighborhood, located within walking distance to the metro, retail, and restaurants in Friendship Heights. These brand new apartments are surrounded by amenities including a landscaped courtyard crafted for your comfort, complete with stone pond, terrace and gardening area, an infinity pool, rooftop deck with fire pits, a community room, 24-hour fitness center, and a yoga studio.