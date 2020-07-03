All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

1328 PARK ROAD NW

1328 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING 2-LEVEL CONDO TOWN IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER VIBRANT COLUMBIA HEIGHTS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-SEPARATE BED & BATH ON EACH LVL-GRANITE/STAINLESS-9' CEILING-BREAKFAST BAR-HUGE MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH-WALK -N CLOSET-ATRIUM DOOR(S) OFF LIVING RM & MASTER TO PRIVATE FENCED REAR PATIO/GARDENS-NEW GIANT FOOD-TARGET-SMALL PET CONSIDERED. NO ADDITIONAL STORAGE SPICE. BIKE STORAGE AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
1328 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 PARK ROAD NW have?
Some of 1328 PARK ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1328 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 PARK ROAD NW is pet friendly.
Does 1328 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1328 PARK ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1328 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 PARK ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1328 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1328 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1328 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 PARK ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.

