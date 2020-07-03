1328 PARK ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING 2-LEVEL CONDO TOWN IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER VIBRANT COLUMBIA HEIGHTS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-SEPARATE BED & BATH ON EACH LVL-GRANITE/STAINLESS-9' CEILING-BREAKFAST BAR-HUGE MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH-WALK -N CLOSET-ATRIUM DOOR(S) OFF LIVING RM & MASTER TO PRIVATE FENCED REAR PATIO/GARDENS-NEW GIANT FOOD-TARGET-SMALL PET CONSIDERED. NO ADDITIONAL STORAGE SPICE. BIKE STORAGE AVAILABLE.