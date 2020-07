The Swift at Petworth Metro

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly business center lobby pool table smoke-free community

The Swift helps you get the most out of living in the city. Besides having stylish apartments and amenities, from the downstairs Safeway to a fitness center to a rooftop terrace with a fire pit, you get panoramic views of the Washington Monument and National Cathedral—and easy access to all of DC, because you’re right at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro.