All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Idaho Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Idaho Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Idaho Terrace

3040 Idaho Ave NW · (202) 759-2673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3040 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,532

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 439 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 721 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,817

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,743

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Idaho Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
Welcome to the living experience you’ve been searching for at Idaho Terrace. Offering thoughtfully designed and well-appointed studio, one and two bedroom apartments finished with top-quality materials, as well as a generous offering of extra perks, not to mention a prestigious address in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods, our Cathedral Heights apartments have exactly what you’re looking for in a place to call home. Beautiful hardwood floors, sleek modern kitchens, a fully-equipped onsite fitness center and convenient onsite parking are just a few of the features that make our Cathedral Heights apartments so special.

And you are going to love the neighborhood of our Wesley Heights apartments. Surrounded by an incredible array of first-rate shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife destinations, as well as world famous attractions like the nearby Smithsonian National Zoo, our vibrant and walkable community will keep you satisfied day and night. Experience life the way

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Idaho Terrace have any available units?
Idaho Terrace has 3 units available starting at $1,532 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Idaho Terrace have?
Some of Idaho Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Idaho Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Idaho Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Idaho Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Idaho Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Idaho Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Idaho Terrace offers parking.
Does Idaho Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Idaho Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Idaho Terrace have a pool?
No, Idaho Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Idaho Terrace have accessible units?
No, Idaho Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Idaho Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Idaho Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Idaho Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity