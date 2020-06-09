Rent Calculator
1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:05 AM
1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE
1232 Farragut Place Northeast
Location
1232 Farragut Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 full, 2 half baths .ready to rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE have any available units?
1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 FARRAGUT PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
