Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator parking bike storage dogs allowed cats allowed garage pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving

How do you measure the highest degree of style, comfort and upscale apartment living in DC's vibrant and thriving Petworth neighborhood?

Fahrenheit. Come home to high-end, condo-quality features, finishes and amenities. Relax in an intimate, boutique setting - with only 31 residences, you're never part of a crowd. And yet, you're surrounded by many of the city's best restaurants, bars and cafes. Life is heating up in Petworth, and Fahrenheit's raising the standard higher.