Now Leasing! 455 Eye Street Apartments is a thoughtful blend of history and modern luxury in DC's Mount Vernon Triangle. The existing historic structures have been preserved and are now complemented by sleek residential towers accented with glass and brick. These new homes are surrounded by original exposed brick and lush foliage. Residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, roof deck with pool and spacious resident lounges. Our collection includes studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, airy lofts and town-homes. All finished with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wide plank hard surface floors and in-home washers and dryers.