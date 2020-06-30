Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1232 EMERSON STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1232 EMERSON STREET NW
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1232 EMERSON STREET NW
1232 Emerson Street NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1232 Emerson Street NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to rent a luxury house close to downtown and shopping. Will provide furniture at extra charge for corporate housing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have any available units?
1232 EMERSON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1232 EMERSON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1232 EMERSON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 EMERSON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University