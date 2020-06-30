All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1232 EMERSON STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1232 EMERSON STREET NW
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

1232 EMERSON STREET NW

1232 Emerson Street NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1232 Emerson Street NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to rent a luxury house close to downtown and shopping. Will provide furniture at extra charge for corporate housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have any available units?
1232 EMERSON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1232 EMERSON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1232 EMERSON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 EMERSON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 EMERSON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 EMERSON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University