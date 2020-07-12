203 Apartments for rent in Petworth, Washington, DC

/
Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Roosevelt Plaza is a lovely three story garden style apartment community with 47 individual apartment homes.
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,608
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
Ideally situated near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Stylish apartment community offering panoramic views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. Residents' amenities include a courtyard, gym and rooftop terrace with BBQ grilling stations.
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,649
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
851 sqft
Elegant, pet-friendly apartment building in an upscale neighborhood. Close to Metro station, Safeway, many stores and restaurants. Units have laundry hook-ups, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fahrenheit, in D.C.'s upmarket Petworth, is the epitome of high-end living: granite counters, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and more. Close to the most fashionable cafes and eateries, this place is dangerously cool.
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
802 sqft
Welcome to New Quin Apartments, conveniently located in the lively Petworth neighborhood, just steps from the metro and shopping.
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,705
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently just steps from Petworth Metro. Hardwood floors, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry in all units. Luxury pet-friendly community has controlled building access in lobby and underground parking.
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,655
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
526 sqft
Boutique apartment community situated just one block from Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Luxury studio and 1-bedroom apartments with spacious open layouts and high-end amenities. Coworking lounge and social roof deck located on the premises.
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,340
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Oaks is a Columbia Heights apartment community that consists of two unique buildings with a variety of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Pershing House
3701 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 16th street near coveted areas U Street, Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights. Dishwasher, hardwood floors and garbage disposal in all units. Community offers residents elevator, parking and on-site laundry.
1372 Randolph Street, NW #201
1372 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
542 sqft
1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 Available 08/01/20 Radiant Randolph 1 Bedroom Condo in Columbia Heights/Petworth - Welcome yourself home to "The Randolph".
1212 Delafield Pl, NW
1212 Delafield Place Northwest, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
2184 sqft
Very Spacious and Bright 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Fenced yard - Petworth! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/wP_-_e4OlTQ ***The house is on a quiet, tree-lined street. Inside it is bright, sunny and open with large windows that let in lots of light.
4306 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW
4306 Arkansas Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,250
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Spacious, sunny 1 bedroom apartment in a beautiful boutique building with off street parking. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, separate dining area and open floor plan.
215 UPSHUR STREET NW
215 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
950 sqft
Two-bedroom, 1.5 bath. AND DEN. Private outdoor space & roof deck. Dramatic views of the National Cathedral. Close to Downtown and the shops, galleries and restaurants of 11th Street, Georgia Avenue and 14th & U Street corridors.
4509 15TH STREET NW
4509 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1306 sqft
Fully Furnished Unit- Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Short Term Rentals (6 months min) available. Fully decked out with all the bells and whistles. W/D, D/W, Microwave, Coffee & everything you'll need to move right in and be very comfortable.
1439 SPRING ROAD NW
1439 Spring Road Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
700 sqft
Excellent opportunity to rent a two bedrooms condo in the heart of a lively city. Columbia Heights, with great open concept living room, dining area and kitchen entry, remodel kitchen and bathroom, S.S.
3801 New Hampshire Ave Nw
3801 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Take a VIRTUAL TOUR, https://realtours.
952 Shepherd St NW - 2
952 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,495
534 sqft
Come check out this recently remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in Petworth! It is located in the English basement of a row-home on a gorgeous tree lined street. The apartment has a spacious living/dining area which is perfect for entertaining.
4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
4016 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
892 sqft
Sun-drenched, newly built boutique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the heart of Petworth. Walking distance to Petworth subway, retail, shops, bars and other culture. This beautifully appointed, large home lives like a duplex.
3902 14th Street NW
3902 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,890
800 sqft
Large, renovated, 1BD/1BA apartment available in the heart of Petworth/Columbia Heights. Off-street parking available for $100/month! Open floor plan with hardwood floors and huge windows throughout, providing tons of light for this corner unit.
4706 8TH STREET NW
4706 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1879 sqft
Move-in Ready Townhome in DC! Gorgeous wood flooring, open floor plan with a unique brick wall in living space.
706 QUINCY STREET NW
706 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1100 sqft
Rent special $1300.00 for the 1st month only for qualified renter. Good credit required. Walk 5 minutes to the Petworth metro.
515 CRITTENDEN ST NW
515 Crittenden Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Don't miss this very nice 3 bedroom home in the wonderful community of Petworth. This home has a lot of character. Featuring hardwood floors throughout ... a kitchen with a walk in pantry, and a den .
4110 14TH STREET NW
4110 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Newly renovated home in Columbia Heights. New kitchen, bathrooms, washer/dryer, and much more. Two bedrooms, with two full bathrooms. Home also has a private deck. Parking is available at a $100 per a month.
