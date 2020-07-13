Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

An oasis of peace and serenity awaits you at Brookland Ridge Apartments in Washington, DC. Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments are nestled in a garden-style setting, with amenities that enrich the enchanting environment. Situated in the Brookland area, near the Red Line’s Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Union Station, it is easy to commute anywhere in Washington, Baltimore and Northern Virginia.



Boost your knowledge at Trinity Washington University and The Catholic University of America or have your family’s health checked at Washington Hospital Center and Children’s National Medical Center. Stock up on groceries from Brookland Market, Monroe Market, and Walmart Supercenter or have your meal already prepared at Hitching Post Restaurant, Brookland Pint, Subway and many more. Visit many well-known locations including Capitol Hill, President Lincoln’s Cottage and The Arts Walk, witness jaw-dropping performances at Dance Place and grab your favorite book at Barnes and Noble.