All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Brookland Ridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Brookland Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

Brookland Ridge Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
400 Taylor St NE · (202) 759-3247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
During this difficult time, we want to make moving easier for you! For limited time only, we are waiving application fees on all home!
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

400 Taylor St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Q11 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G13 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit C14 · Avail. now

$2,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 972 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookland Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
An oasis of peace and serenity awaits you at Brookland Ridge Apartments in Washington, DC. Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments are nestled in a garden-style setting, with amenities that enrich the enchanting environment. Situated in the Brookland area, near the Red Line’s Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Union Station, it is easy to commute anywhere in Washington, Baltimore and Northern Virginia.

Boost your knowledge at Trinity Washington University and The Catholic University of America or have your family’s health checked at Washington Hospital Center and Children’s National Medical Center. Stock up on groceries from Brookland Market, Monroe Market, and Walmart Supercenter or have your meal already prepared at Hitching Post Restaurant, Brookland Pint, Subway and many more. Visit many well-known locations including Capitol Hill, President Lincoln’s Cottage and The Arts Walk, witness jaw-dropping performances at Dance Place and grab your favorite book at Barnes and Noble.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 (Holding fee)
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Under 35 lbs: $20/month per pet; Over 35 lbs: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: 1 space included in rent and $50/month for every additional parking space.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookland Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Brookland Ridge Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookland Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Brookland Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookland Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brookland Ridge Apartments is offering the following rent specials: During this difficult time, we want to make moving easier for you! For limited time only, we are waiving application fees on all home!
Is Brookland Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookland Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brookland Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brookland Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Brookland Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookland Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookland Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Brookland Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Brookland Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brookland Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brookland Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookland Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Brookland Ridge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity