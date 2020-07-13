Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking lobby 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments is located at 1401 Tuckerman Street NW, Washington, DC and is managed by Community Realty Co., Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments offers Studio to One Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 509 to 690 sq. ft. Amenities include Disposal, Air Conditioner, Cable Ready, Laundry Facilities, On-Site Maintenance and more. For more details, contact our office at (844) 692-6286 or use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.