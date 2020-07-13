All apartments in Washington
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments

1401 Tuckerman St NW · (202) 759-2524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Tuckerman St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments is located at 1401 Tuckerman Street NW, Washington, DC and is managed by Community Realty Co., Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments offers Studio to One Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 509 to 690 sq. ft. Amenities include Disposal, Air Conditioner, Cable Ready, Laundry Facilities, On-Site Maintenance and more. For more details, contact our office at (844) 692-6286 or use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: No deposit with good credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments have any available units?
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments have?
Some of 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments offers parking.
Does 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments have a pool?
No, 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
