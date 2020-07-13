Amenities
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments is located at 1401 Tuckerman Street NW, Washington, DC and is managed by Community Realty Co., Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments offers Studio to One Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 509 to 690 sq. ft. Amenities include Disposal, Air Conditioner, Cable Ready, Laundry Facilities, On-Site Maintenance and more. For more details, contact our office at (844) 692-6286 or use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.