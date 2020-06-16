1034 Crittenden Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Delightful 3BD/1.5BA Home Available Now in Michigan Park! - Lovely 3BR/1.5BA home in the Michigan Park area available now! This home boasts a light and bright kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Adjacent back porch has lovely view of the spacious fenced backyard! Bright natural lighting and spacious open floorplan living room, central A/C, 3 bedrooms, basement and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.



This home is only a 15-minute walk from Fort Totten Metro Station! Quiet residential neighborhood. Close to Catholic University!



$45 non-refundable application fee. Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



(RLNE4997873)