All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1034 Crittenden Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1034 Crittenden Street NE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

1034 Crittenden Street NE

1034 Crittenden Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1034 Crittenden Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful 3BD/1.5BA Home Available Now in Michigan Park! - Lovely 3BR/1.5BA home in the Michigan Park area available now! This home boasts a light and bright kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Adjacent back porch has lovely view of the spacious fenced backyard! Bright natural lighting and spacious open floorplan living room, central A/C, 3 bedrooms, basement and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

This home is only a 15-minute walk from Fort Totten Metro Station! Quiet residential neighborhood. Close to Catholic University!

$45 non-refundable application fee. Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE4997873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Crittenden Street NE have any available units?
1034 Crittenden Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Crittenden Street NE have?
Some of 1034 Crittenden Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Crittenden Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Crittenden Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Crittenden Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 Crittenden Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 1034 Crittenden Street NE offer parking?
No, 1034 Crittenden Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1034 Crittenden Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Crittenden Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Crittenden Street NE have a pool?
No, 1034 Crittenden Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Crittenden Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1034 Crittenden Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Crittenden Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Crittenden Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University