Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated dishwasher furnished carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access lobby package receiving 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Columbia Uptown Apartments! Conveniently located near the culturally diverse areas of U Street and Adams Morgan, you are a short walk to the Columbia Heights Metro stop, and a variety of shopping and dining options. Our apartment units are beautifully renovated with energy efficient appliances, granite kitchen countertops and maple cabinetry. With pet-friendly one and two-bedroom options available, Columbia Uptown is sure to have the perfect Washington, D.C., apartment for you. Tour today and make Columbia Uptown - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.