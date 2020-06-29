All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Columbia Uptown Apartments

1375 Fairmont St NW · (202) 759-2657
Rent Special
WAIVED RESERVATION FEE! A SAVINGS OF $350! Lease by July 3rd, 2020 to receive a waived reservation fee!
Location

1375 Fairmont St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,983

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,983

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$2,062

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columbia Uptown Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Columbia Uptown Apartments! Conveniently located near the culturally diverse areas of U Street and Adams Morgan, you are a short walk to the Columbia Heights Metro stop, and a variety of shopping and dining options. Our apartment units are beautifully renovated with energy efficient appliances, granite kitchen countertops and maple cabinetry. With pet-friendly one and two-bedroom options available, Columbia Uptown is sure to have the perfect Washington, D.C., apartment for you. Tour today and make Columbia Uptown - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or $87.50 Sure deposit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Gated off street parking: $175/month On street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Columbia Uptown Apartments have any available units?
Columbia Uptown Apartments has 19 units available starting at $1,893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Columbia Uptown Apartments have?
Some of Columbia Uptown Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Columbia Uptown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Columbia Uptown Apartments is offering the following rent specials: WAIVED RESERVATION FEE! A SAVINGS OF $350! Lease by July 3rd, 2020 to receive a waived reservation fee!
Is Columbia Uptown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Columbia Uptown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Columbia Uptown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Columbia Uptown Apartments offers parking.
Does Columbia Uptown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Columbia Uptown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Columbia Uptown Apartments have a pool?
No, Columbia Uptown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Columbia Uptown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Columbia Uptown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Columbia Uptown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columbia Uptown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
