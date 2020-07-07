All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
Remington Apartments
Remington Apartments

601 24th Street Northwest · (240) 847-3703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Remington Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
lobby
The Remington Apartments is located at 601 24th Street, NW Washington, DC in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood by the World Bank, State Department, the Advisory Board, OAS, GW University and Hospital, Georgetown, American and Johns Hopkins universities. On the Blue, Sliver and Orange Metro line, The Remington is a great in-city home to those who work at Deloitte, Nestle and at other Rosslyn employers. The Remington Apartments offers newly renovated 1 bedroom and 1-bedroom den apartments ranging in size from 597 to 707 sq.ft. Each have in-unit washer/dryers, in-unit controllable heat and AC, updated stainless appliances, private balcony and great views! Take in a show at the Kennedy Center, row on the Potomac River, enjoy DC museums, Georgetown shopping and nightlife, all walkable from The Remington! Amenities include controlled access, gated off-street parking, fitness center, lobby and more. Pet-friendly. Cats and dogs are welcome! Property is located in the 20037 ZIP code. For more deta

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time $500
limit: 2 allowed
rent: $60
restrictions: Max weight 30 lb each, Restricted Breed List.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Remington Apartments have any available units?
Remington Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Remington Apartments have?
Some of Remington Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Remington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Remington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Remington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Remington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Remington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Remington Apartments offers parking.
Does Remington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Remington Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Remington Apartments have a pool?
No, Remington Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Remington Apartments have accessible units?
No, Remington Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Remington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Remington Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
