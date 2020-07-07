Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking lobby

The Remington Apartments is located at 601 24th Street, NW Washington, DC in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood by the World Bank, State Department, the Advisory Board, OAS, GW University and Hospital, Georgetown, American and Johns Hopkins universities. On the Blue, Sliver and Orange Metro line, The Remington is a great in-city home to those who work at Deloitte, Nestle and at other Rosslyn employers. The Remington Apartments offers newly renovated 1 bedroom and 1-bedroom den apartments ranging in size from 597 to 707 sq.ft. Each have in-unit washer/dryers, in-unit controllable heat and AC, updated stainless appliances, private balcony and great views! Take in a show at the Kennedy Center, row on the Potomac River, enjoy DC museums, Georgetown shopping and nightlife, all walkable from The Remington! Amenities include controlled access, gated off-street parking, fitness center, lobby and more. Pet-friendly. Cats and dogs are welcome! Property is located in the 20037 ZIP code. For more deta