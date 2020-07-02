All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

9380 East Center Avenue

9380 East Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9380 East Center Avenue, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY ***

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 875 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, lots of natural light, access to the community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage and a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Water Tower Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, AMC Brighton, IHOP, Walmart, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76 and E-470.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9380 East Center Avenue have any available units?
9380 East Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9380 East Center Avenue have?
Some of 9380 East Center Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9380 East Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9380 East Center Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9380 East Center Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9380 East Center Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9380 East Center Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9380 East Center Avenue offers parking.
Does 9380 East Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9380 East Center Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9380 East Center Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9380 East Center Avenue has a pool.
Does 9380 East Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9380 East Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9380 East Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9380 East Center Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

