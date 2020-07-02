9380 East Center Avenue

Amenities

*** PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY ***



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 875 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, lots of natural light, access to the community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage and a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Water Tower Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, AMC Brighton, IHOP, Walmart, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76 and E-470.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



