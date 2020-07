Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest suite key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located in the heart of West Highland, Highland Place is a premier urban living community as vibrant as its neighborhood. Enjoy the perks of being minutes away from Denver's top rated restaurants, downtown nightlife and easy access to I-70 for an escape to the mountains.