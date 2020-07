Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator fire pit on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments internet access

The Patrician is perfect for anyone who's looking for a beautifully updated apartment with a vintage vibe. Hardwood floors run throughout the units, vintage 1950's cabinets line the kitchen walls, and coved ceilings breathe life and space into The Patrician. Complete with a private courtyard that has both seating and fire pits, this Capitol Hill gem is sure to capture your heart.