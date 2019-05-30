Top 10 Things for New Residents to Do in Denver

Moving to Denver can feel like a whirlwind of finding the right neighborhood, renting an apartment, sorting out your utilities, and unpacking boxes. But once the flurry settles, it’s time to experience life as a local. Take advantage of everything your new city has to offer from culture and arts to spectacular outdoor recreation with our top 10 list.

1 . Stroll Around RiNo and Santa Fe Arts District

Whether you're new to Denver or a longtime local, the RiNo and Santa Fe Arts District is a must-see. This district is a huge contributor to Denver’s local flavor. Historic warehouses and factories turned jazz bars, restaurants, brewpubs, and art galleries draw huge crowds looking. It’s a great spot for a night of innovative, creative fun. Come out on the weekend and meet the locals while sipping on microbrews and enjoying the colorful street art murals.

2 . See the Coors Brewery Tour

A brewery tour is a must for things to see in Denver. Proudly brewed in Colorado, the nearby Coors Brewery Tour showcases the history of the company and their brewing process. Visitors get to see old photos, historic beer cans, and memorabilia. Free tastes and beer are also available, along with a gift shop to purchase your own merchandise and beer to take home. Coors is a huge driver of the local economy, so it’s worth checking out. If you are looking for some other must-try breweries, check out our Denver brewery guide.

3 . Watch Cliff Divers at Casa Bonita

Work up an appetite and head to Casa Bonita for mouth-watering tacos, enchiladas, and burritos before watching some cliff diving. A waterfall created to look like the cliffs of Acapulco reaches 30 feet high with a 14-feet deep pool. Here you'll find trained divers take the plunge and delight guests. There are also puppet shows, arcade games, and a gift shop. It’s a wonderful spot for a night out with your kids. Make sure to take a selfie outside with the famous pink facade tower in the background reaching 85-ft tall. Casa Bonita makes the list of things to do in Denver you won’t see anywhere else.

4 . Catch a Rockies Game in the Rockpile

Taking in a Rockies game at Coors Field is a long-standing tradition of things to do in Denver, but tickets can be pricey. Instead, enjoy the local tradition of snagging seats in the Rockpile. Reserved for day-of-game sales at the stadium box office, baseball enthusiasts can snag $4 tickets for the Rockpile. The tickets are in the outfield with bleacher style seats, but gives you plenty of leftover cash to buy cold beer and a hot dog.

5 . Take the 16th Street MallRide

There are so many things to see in downtown Denver; you might as well get there for free with the 16th Street MallRide. The shuttle takes locals and visitors to area restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, theatre, and other attractions. The 16th Street Mall runs about 1 mile long, with 36 buses shuttling around passengers for free.

6 . Experience Skydiving at iFly

Give Denver's nickname, "Mile High City" a whole new meaning with iFly Denver. Expert instructors help visitors take flight in advanced indoor skydiving tunnels for an exhilarating experience. Guests will feel like they're defying gravity and living out that recurring dream of flying. It's the kind of thrilling experience you'll want to experience more than once.

7 . Explore the Great Outdoors

Living in Denver means impressive parks, trails, and mountains at your fingertips. See some of the best outdoor spaces Denver has to offer at Cherry Creek State Park, Bluff Lake Nature Center or hop on the Cherry Creek Trail. This 42-mile paved pathway travels from downtown Denver past Cherry Creek Reservoir. The path stretches through downtown Denver and beyond, allowing you to take in the city sites. You can hop on and off and explore side trails to get to know the area.

8 . Go on a Pub Crawl

Beer is kind of a big deal in Colorado. In fact, four of the top 50-brewing companies calling it home. Your new city is home to a wealth of breweries and bar, making a pub crawl a must on any list of things to do in Denver. Longtime locals and newbies alike head out for an evening of fun sampling microbrews. Try Spangalang Brewery, Union Lodge No. 1, 54 Thirty, Prohibition, and so many others. Turn a pub crawl into a regular weekend adventure to sample the best beer in Colorado while getting to know your new community.

9 . See an Outdoor Concert at Red Rocks

Experience some of the mystical natural wonders in nearby Denver. Just 15 miles west of Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre features a pair of geologically formed sandstone monoliths. But they're not just to stare at and behold, the open-air theater makes for an incredible concert experience unlike any other. It’s not some small venue either, legends like The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix have graced the stage. You can also keep coming back for the hiking trails to experience Red Rocks all over again.

10 . Warm Up at the Indian Hot Springs

You don't have to head overseas to enjoy natural hot springs. For a local-approved day trip, head to Indian Hot Springs and enjoy the mineral water swimming pools. Kick back in the warmth and enjoy the flowering plants and live banana and palm trees. The waters warm up to an average of 90 to 100 degrees for a transformative and relaxing experience. You can even stay overnight or book a massage at the spa for some self-care.

The best part about moving to Denver is the chance to experience everything the city has to offer over and over again. Make your own wish list of things to do in Denver and find out why locals love it here.