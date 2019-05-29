Neighborhood Guide: RiNo, Denver

Edison at Rino

What was once nameless industrial sprawl has been transformed seemingly overnight into the colorful and trendy River North neighborhood of Denver - better known as RiNo. In homage of its nomenclature, the neighborhood displays stylized rhino art in surprising nooks around every corner. This area maintains a thematic grittiness while also establishing itself as one of the best places in the city for a classy night out. If you are looking for an artsy urban experience for your move to Denver, look no further than RiNo.

The RiNo Vibe

RiNo is “Where Art is Made” and boasts events, collectives, and street art to prove it. Lonely Planet said that RiNo “is playing center stage for the resurgent arts and cultural scenes that have transformed D-Town into the cultural dynamo of the American West.”

Wandering through the stocky warehouses that now serve as residences, breweries, and boutiques, you’ll see vibrant murals on almost any available surface and the hippest of the hip enjoying them. The attendees are young, stylish, and alternative, but anyone is welcome.

Location is Everything

With its past and current legacy as an industrial area, RiNo is central to many main transportation routes. It’s bordered on one side by I-70 and on another by I-25 making it highly accessible from the entire metro area. A highlight of the area is its two-way bike lanes, making it easier to get around on two wheels than four.

Train tracks bisect the area into still-commercial warehouses and the cool, renovated section. To the south, it’s a short jump to LoDo, Union Station, and Coors Field. To the east is the historic Five Points neighborhood, where Denver’s best annual jazz festival takes place.

Endless Housing Options

Loft apartments in a wide variety of luxuriousness fill the old storehouses and the occasional new-build high rise, providing endless rental options. Street parking is more abundant here than a few other busy Denver neighborhoods, but unless your building provides parking, you might find it easier to transition to a biking lifestyle.

Street Art Lines the Walls

The feature that draws most visitors to RiNo is the phenomenal street art. Intricate murals, stretching several stories or entire blocks, line the avenues. Many of these are created during the annual CRUSH festival and others are the work of prolific local artists.

Eat Your Fill and Feast Your Eyes

Nestled between beautifully painted walls are some of the city’s best craft breweries and distilleries. Stem Cider Company (cider), Infinite Monkey Theorem (wine), Epic Brewing (beer) and Mile High Spirits Craft Cocktails are just a few that have great drinks and beautiful patios for a warm summer night.

The Source and Denver Central Market are stunningly restored old buildings-turned-artisanal marketplaces where you can get the city’s freshest salami, incredible tacos, or a life-changing latte (check out Crema Bodega).

In addition to art and drinks, the neighborhood has numerous art galleries, refreshingly original shops, and dozens of excellent restaurants. If an endless array of art, gastronomic delights, and pop-up events catches your fancy, you would be hard-pressed to find a better neighborhood in Denver to move to than RiNo.