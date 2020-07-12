/
/
/
windsor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:55 PM
410 Apartments for rent in Windsor, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
859 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and spacious bathtub. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a playground and pool. Near Canterbury Park. Easy access to I-225.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
665 South Alton Way Unit 6A
665 South Alton Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
855 sqft
Upgraded 1BD, 1BA Condo in a Private 55+ Community - This 1st floor condo in a charming 55+ community has been recently renovated with all first-class finishes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
695 S Alton Way 12B
695 S Alton Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
945 sqft
Windsor Gardens 55 + Community in Aurora! - 2 bedroom Condo in Windsor Gardens 55 + Community in Aurora! Windsor Gardens activity center offers tons of classes and clubs.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 South Clinton Street #1C
750 S Clinton St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
870 sqft
750 South Clinton Street #1C Available 07/15/20 Wonderful 2 Bed Condo Available to Rent in Windsor Gardens 55+ Community!! - This large 2 bed/1 bath corner unit condo is available to rent NOW in the desirable Windsor Gardens 55+ active adult living
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106
8555 Fairmount Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 Available 07/24/20 Adorable 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt Near Windsor Lake! Cherry Creek School District! Move in July 24th! - To schedule a tour, please contact (720) 770-7949, 8555-fairmount-dr-1@rent.dynasty.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
10150 East Virginia Avenue
10150 E Virginia Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
971 sqft
This cozy ranch-style condo has 969 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a full living room! The kitchen is complete with a breakfast nook, a spacious pantry, an island and all appliances, including a refrigerator, stove,
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
680 S. Alton Way # 6B
680 S Alton Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
855 sqft
Beautiful Condo at Windsor Gardens Senior Community. - Windsor Gardens is a Senior Community and you must be age 55+. Beautiful area with plenty of activities, golf course, indoor/outdoor pool, bus service and much more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7877 E Mississippi Ave
7877 Candlewyck, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1428 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath luxury unit in a high rise build - Property Id: 297196 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297196 Property Id 297196 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844979)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202
8225 Fairmount Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1019 sqft
Fantastic condo with an open layout, fireplace, balcony, reserved parking, and an amazing location! Large master suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a huge soaker tub.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23
1060 South Parker Road, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
This Beautifully REMODELED 2-Story TOWNHOME has 2 Bedrooms, 1-1/2 Baths and 2 Parking Spaces ~ the First Floor has Lovely Wood Floors, a Formal Dining Room, a Great Kitchen and the Living Room which opens to a Large Private Patio overlooking a
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
750 South Alton Way, 5C
750 S Alton Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Windsor Gardens. Active 55+ very well kept community. This unit is very special with lots of great light coming in with large patio and a view. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7995 E Mississippi Avenue #B3
7995 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Highland Hills Home - This cozy home in the Highland Hills community offers a fitness facility, indoor community pool, and a gorgeous back porch surrounded by a privacy fence! This spacious 2 bed, 2 bathroom home is the perfect fit for all your
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
580 S Clinton St Apt 6C
580 S Clinton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
1200 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
1 Unit Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,461
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1361 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1424 sqft
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
50 Units Available
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
980 sqft
Located in the Daytona Triangle neighborhood and less than 10 miles from downtown Denver. One- to two-bedroom units feature amenities like hardwood floors, fireplace, large closets and skylight. On-site pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
44 Units Available
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1335 sqft
Spacious floorplans flooded with natural light. Resort-style pool with cascading fountains. Nine-hole putting green. Direct access to multi-use trails.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1050 sqft
Spacious apartment homes surrounded by lush landscape. Units feature stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. A basketball court and grill area are on site. Very close to Cherry Creek and Denver's finest shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
37 Units Available
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
950 sqft
Updated units with air conditioning, a patio and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a sauna, tennis court and business center. Near Leetsdale Marketplace Shopping Center and Jacobs Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COHolly Hills, COGlendale, COGreenwood Village, COCherry Creek, COCommerce City, COSheridan, CO