7375 E Quincy Avenue #208

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo in Whispering Pines with carport! - 2 bed 2 bath on second floor with balcony. Laundry on site, all kitchen appliances included, nice clubhouse, pool and tennis courts. Housing Vouchers accepted!



(RLNE5362982)