Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed business center coffee bar courtyard green community pool pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access lobby media room package receiving pet friendly

A LEED Silver certified building, 1736 Boulder Street offers the rustic charm of the Colorado wilderness fused with the energy and modern comfort of city living. These upscale apartments were designed with the best of Denver in mind, integrating sustainable building materials and techniques with a sweet location and natural modern decor. Walking distance to Linger, Root Down, and 15th Street shopping, you are in the heart of it all!