Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe smoke-free community

One and two-bedroom apartments located in the Denver Tech Center with easy access to I-25, I-225 and Light Rail. Monaco Row is DTC's most stylish apartment community overlooking Cherry Hills with breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains.



When you step into a Monaco Row apartment, you’ll experience an open floor plan with expansive windows to enjoy the picturesque view. Apartments feature black granite countertops and sophisticated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Large walk-in closets, washers and dryers and energy-saving appliances are included in every apartment. You’ll also find sleek cabinetry, designer lighting and private garages, many with direct access.