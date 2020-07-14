Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center dog grooming area dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe media room online portal

Our secluded hilltop setting rewards you with spectacular apartments with mountain views and a welcoming sense of peace and quiet. While it may feel like you are a million miles from everything here at our apartments in Denver, in reality, you are only eight miles from Downtown Denver, minutes from the Sante Fe Light Rail Station, and wonderfully close to the mountains. Plus, we're the perfect location for the most discriminating shopper with easy access to Southwest Plaza, Aspen Grove and Belmar Shopping District. If you'd rather hike than shop, nearby Bear Creek, Clement Park, and Loretto Heights Parks offer bicycle and jogging paths. If you're searching for apartments, Denver is the ideal location, especially when you make Loretto Heights your new home. Loretto Heights has newly renovated one and two bedroom floor plans that boast wood plank flooring, espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, sunny, private balconies and cozy gas fireplaces. Open living and dining room ...