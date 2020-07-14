All apartments in Denver
Loretto Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

Loretto Heights

Open Now until 6pm
3400 South Lowell Boulevard · (443) 764-8381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-107 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Loretto Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
media room
online portal
Our secluded hilltop setting rewards you with spectacular apartments with mountain views and a welcoming sense of peace and quiet. While it may feel like you are a million miles from everything here at our apartments in Denver, in reality, you are only eight miles from Downtown Denver, minutes from the Sante Fe Light Rail Station, and wonderfully close to the mountains. Plus, we're the perfect location for the most discriminating shopper with easy access to Southwest Plaza, Aspen Grove and Belmar Shopping District. If you'd rather hike than shop, nearby Bear Creek, Clement Park, and Loretto Heights Parks offer bicycle and jogging paths. If you're searching for apartments, Denver is the ideal location, especially when you make Loretto Heights your new home. Loretto Heights has newly renovated one and two bedroom floor plans that boast wood plank flooring, espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, sunny, private balconies and cozy gas fireplaces. Open living and dining room ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: No Lease Terms
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, Amer. Staff. Terriers, Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Preas Canarios, Akitas, and Wolf Hybrids
Parking Details: Assigned Parking, Detached garages available: $125.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Loretto Heights have any available units?
Loretto Heights has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Loretto Heights have?
Some of Loretto Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Loretto Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Loretto Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Loretto Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Loretto Heights is pet friendly.
Does Loretto Heights offer parking?
Yes, Loretto Heights offers parking.
Does Loretto Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Loretto Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Loretto Heights have a pool?
Yes, Loretto Heights has a pool.
Does Loretto Heights have accessible units?
No, Loretto Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Loretto Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Loretto Heights has units with dishwashers.
