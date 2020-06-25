All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 701 N Pearl St Apt 502.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
701 N Pearl St Apt 502
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

701 N Pearl St Apt 502

701 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

701 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19103cf043 ----
Available Now - this great 1 bed, 1 bath condo is in the heart of Governor\'s Park/Capital Hill and a quick walk to Downtown, Cheeseman Park, Denver Health and great restaurants and pubs on Broadway. The unit features a large balcony, A/C, hardwood floors, fresh paint, and big closets. The building has a secured entrance, swimming pool, onsite shared laundry.

Rent Includes water, sewer, trash, heat. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy bill. Pet friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee, $75 charge from building for reserving elevators is required.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Community Pool
Elevator Access
Large Private Balcony
Reserved Parking
Secured Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 have any available units?
701 N Pearl St Apt 502 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 have?
Some of 701 N Pearl St Apt 502's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 currently offering any rent specials?
701 N Pearl St Apt 502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 is pet friendly.
Does 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 offer parking?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 offers parking.
Does 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 have a pool?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 has a pool.
Does 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 have accessible units?
No, 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 N Pearl St Apt 502 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University