The year was 1967. The Rolling Stones appeared on the Ed Sullivan show, The Beatles released “Magical Mystery Tour,” and near downtown Denver, a cylindrical hotel was built in the fashionable modernist style. Fast-foward 48 years, and the former hotel finds itself starting a new revolution: the first micro-apartments in Colorado.Say hello to Turntable Studios — completely renovated, space-efficient, and oh so groovy. Each studio has been redesigned with clever built-in storage, a juliet balcony, and brand new kitchenettes, complete with a space-saving convection microwave oven. Also available are a limited number of larger 1-br and 2-br penthouse apartments. And the list of amenities will leave you spinning: top-floor resident lounge, outdoor pool and grilling area, workout facility, covered bike racks, skyline or mountain views, additional storage, and reserved parking.