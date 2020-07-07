Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal granite counters oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry car charging courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

The year was 1967. The Rolling Stones appeared on the Ed Sullivan show, The Beatles released “Magical Mystery Tour,” and near downtown Denver, a cylindrical hotel was built in the fashionable modernist style. Fast-foward 48 years, and the former hotel finds itself starting a new revolution: the first micro-apartments in Colorado.Say hello to Turntable Studios — completely renovated, space-efficient, and oh so groovy. Each studio has been redesigned with clever built-in storage, a juliet balcony, and brand new kitchenettes, complete with a space-saving convection microwave oven. Also available are a limited number of larger 1-br and 2-br penthouse apartments. And the list of amenities will leave you spinning: top-floor resident lounge, outdoor pool and grilling area, workout facility, covered bike racks, skyline or mountain views, additional storage, and reserved parking.