All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Turntable Studios.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Turntable Studios
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Turntable Studios

Open Now until 5pm
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir · (720) 571-1613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 339 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 339 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 339 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH09 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Turntable Studios.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
car charging
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
The year was 1967. The Rolling Stones appeared on the Ed Sullivan show, The Beatles released “Magical Mystery Tour,” and near downtown Denver, a cylindrical hotel was built in the fashionable modernist style. Fast-foward 48 years, and the former hotel finds itself starting a new revolution: the first micro-apartments in Colorado.Say hello to Turntable Studios — completely renovated, space-efficient, and oh so groovy. Each studio has been redesigned with clever built-in storage, a juliet balcony, and brand new kitchenettes, complete with a space-saving convection microwave oven. Also available are a limited number of larger 1-br and 2-br penthouse apartments. And the list of amenities will leave you spinning: top-floor resident lounge, outdoor pool and grilling area, workout facility, covered bike racks, skyline or mountain views, additional storage, and reserved parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Studio: $400, 1b: $500, 2b: $600
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $35/month up to two dogs
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month up to two cats
Parking Details: Surface lot; Reserved space: $85/mo.
Storage Details: Storage units starting at $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Turntable Studios have any available units?
Turntable Studios has 4 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Turntable Studios have?
Some of Turntable Studios's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Turntable Studios currently offering any rent specials?
Turntable Studios is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Turntable Studios pet-friendly?
Yes, Turntable Studios is pet friendly.
Does Turntable Studios offer parking?
Yes, Turntable Studios offers parking.
Does Turntable Studios have units with washers and dryers?
No, Turntable Studios does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Turntable Studios have a pool?
Yes, Turntable Studios has a pool.
Does Turntable Studios have accessible units?
Yes, Turntable Studios has accessible units.
Does Turntable Studios have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Turntable Studios has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Turntable Studios?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity