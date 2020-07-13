Amenities
Located in the beautiful Congress Park neighborhood, Steele Manor apartments have been completely renovated and feature studios and 1-bedrooms with open, light-filled floor plans and designer flooring throughout. Brand new kitchens feature designer backsplash tile, dark-stained cabinetry, and stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave. The building offers on-site laundry, air conditioning, and basic wireless internet. Reserved off-street parking is available. Sorry, no pets are allowed.
