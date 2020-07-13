All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Steele Manor

1421 Steele St · (720) 613-9626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1421 Steele St, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steele Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the beautiful Congress Park neighborhood, Steele Manor apartments have been completely renovated and feature studios and 1-bedrooms with open, light-filled floor plans and designer flooring throughout. Brand new kitchens feature designer backsplash tile, dark-stained cabinetry, and stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave. The building offers on-site laundry, air conditioning, and basic wireless internet. Reserved off-street parking is available. Sorry, no pets are allowed.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $400 (studio), $500 (1 bedroom)
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Limited off-street parking $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Steele Manor have any available units?
Steele Manor has 4 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Steele Manor have?
Some of Steele Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steele Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Steele Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Steele Manor pet-friendly?
No, Steele Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Steele Manor offer parking?
Yes, Steele Manor offers parking.
Does Steele Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Steele Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Steele Manor have a pool?
No, Steele Manor does not have a pool.
Does Steele Manor have accessible units?
No, Steele Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Steele Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steele Manor has units with dishwashers.

