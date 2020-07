Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage granite counters oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly fire pit internet access lobby pool table shuffle board

Life at Venue on 16th is vibrant, expressive, fulfilling, and connected. Located in one of the most exciting neighborhoods, just one block south of City Park and minutes from Downtown Denver, residents have access to hundreds of highly rated restaurants, bars, entertainment options and outdoor activites. At Venue on 16th you’ll discover stylish studio, one, two and three bedroom urban residences designed for a modern lifestyle. Surround yourself with thoughtfully designed floor plans, high-end designer finishes and convenient, upscale amenities. Floorplans feature unique built-in shelving, two-toned cabinets, wood-style flooring and in-home washer and dryer. Our exclusive Sky Lounge displays outstanding views of the Rocky Mountains and Downtown Denver. Enjoy our two resident clubhouses with TVs, games, kitchens, or our on-site fitness center, yoga studio or pool and hot tub with entertainment area.