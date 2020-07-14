Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our sleek, modern apartments at Griffis Cherry Creek (formerly Talavera Apartments) offer a range of floor plans including studio, one and two-bedroom options with granite countertops, cozy electric fireplaces, and mountain views. Positioned in one of Denvers most enviable neighborhoods you can have it all at our Cherry Creek apartment community. Sitting at the southwest corner of Colorado Blvd and Alameda Ave, you're minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and the Denver Country Club, moments from major hospitals and the University of Denver, and walking distance to the sprawling green spaces at Burns and Pulaski parks and the bike paths and waterways along Cherry Creek Trail.