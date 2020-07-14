Griffis Cherry Creek

Lease Length: 1-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for the first pet; $150 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Griffis Residential does not allow wild, exotic, endangered, or poisonous animals, farm animals, reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, or birds to reside in apartments or in common areas. Due to safety concerns, Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweilers, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Peis or mix breeds with these bloodlines will not be allowed.