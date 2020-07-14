All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Griffis Cherry Creek

Open Now until 6pm
350 S Jackson St · (856) 347-3351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,311

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 140 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,331

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 444 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,387

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 434 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,535

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,583

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 448 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,590

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,164

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 153 · Avail. Sep 26

$2,329

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffis Cherry Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our sleek, modern apartments at Griffis Cherry Creek (formerly Talavera Apartments) offer a range of floor plans including studio, one and two-bedroom options with granite countertops, cozy electric fireplaces, and mountain views. Positioned in one of Denvers most enviable neighborhoods you can have it all at our Cherry Creek apartment community. Sitting at the southwest corner of Colorado Blvd and Alameda Ave, you're minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and the Denver Country Club, moments from major hospitals and the University of Denver, and walking distance to the sprawling green spaces at Burns and Pulaski parks and the bike paths and waterways along Cherry Creek Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for the first pet; $150 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Griffis Residential does not allow wild, exotic, endangered, or poisonous animals, farm animals, reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, or birds to reside in apartments or in common areas. Due to safety concerns, Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweilers, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Peis or mix breeds with these bloodlines will not be allowed.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Griffis Cherry Creek have any available units?
Griffis Cherry Creek has 16 units available starting at $1,311 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Griffis Cherry Creek have?
Some of Griffis Cherry Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffis Cherry Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Griffis Cherry Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffis Cherry Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Griffis Cherry Creek is pet friendly.
Does Griffis Cherry Creek offer parking?
Yes, Griffis Cherry Creek offers parking.
Does Griffis Cherry Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Griffis Cherry Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffis Cherry Creek have a pool?
Yes, Griffis Cherry Creek has a pool.
Does Griffis Cherry Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Griffis Cherry Creek has accessible units.
Does Griffis Cherry Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Griffis Cherry Creek has units with dishwashers.
