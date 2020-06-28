238 Harrison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters carport stainless steel walk in closets

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,508 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property are 2 carports.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cranmer Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Target, Denver Zoo, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Blvd and I-25.



Nearby schools include Steck Elementary School, Hillel Academy Middle School, and Denver High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



