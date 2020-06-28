All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:40 PM

238 Harrison Street

238 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

238 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,508 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property are 2 carports.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cranmer Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Target, Denver Zoo, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Blvd and I-25.

Nearby schools include Steck Elementary School, Hillel Academy Middle School, and Denver High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Harrison Street have any available units?
238 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Harrison Street have?
Some of 238 Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 238 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 238 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 238 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 238 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 238 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 238 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

