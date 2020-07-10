Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly elevator dog park green community

AMLI Riverfront Park is ideally located at the intersection of 19th Street and Little Raven Street in the Riverfront Park neighborhood of downtown Denver. Our Riverfront Park apartments are conveniently located adjacent to Commons Park, and LoDo's countless shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities are just steps away. Residents enjoy easy access to any Denver destination via I-25 or the Light Rail. * AMLI's new downtown Denver apartments boast a resort-style pool with sundeck and private courtyard, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive resident lounge and clubroom with business center, cyber cafe, rooftop deck with outdoor fireplace and grill, resident bicycle repair room and ample bicycle storage, paw wash and pet spa, and covered garage parking. * AMLI Riverfront Park apartments offer unique 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans featuring fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite counter tops, wood style flooring, ceiling fans in living rooms and master bedrooms, washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets, park, mountain and skyline views, and private patios or balconies. * Residents of our LoDo apartment rentals will live green because AMLI at Riverfront Park is a LEED Gold certified community. And our new downtown Denver apartment residents will Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out.