Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

AMLI Riverfront Park

Open Now until 6pm
1900 Little Raven St · (224) 601-8265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Little Raven St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-225 · Avail. now

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 1-425 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 1-133 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-217 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,593

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 1-211 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,593

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 1-121 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,726

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Riverfront Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
elevator
dog park
green community
AMLI Riverfront Park is ideally located at the intersection of 19th Street and Little Raven Street in the Riverfront Park neighborhood of downtown Denver. Our Riverfront Park apartments are conveniently located adjacent to Commons Park, and LoDo's countless shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities are just steps away. Residents enjoy easy access to any Denver destination via I-25 or the Light Rail. * AMLI's new downtown Denver apartments boast a resort-style pool with sundeck and private courtyard, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive resident lounge and clubroom with business center, cyber cafe, rooftop deck with outdoor fireplace and grill, resident bicycle repair room and ample bicycle storage, paw wash and pet spa, and covered garage parking. * AMLI Riverfront Park apartments offer unique 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans featuring fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite counter tops, wood style flooring, ceiling fans in living rooms and master bedrooms, washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets, park, mountain and skyline views, and private patios or balconies. * Residents of our LoDo apartment rentals will live green because AMLI at Riverfront Park is a LEED Gold certified community. And our new downtown Denver apartment residents will Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per apartment
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered garage parking with reserved spaces available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Riverfront Park have any available units?
AMLI Riverfront Park has 22 units available starting at $1,629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Riverfront Park have?
Some of AMLI Riverfront Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Riverfront Park currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Riverfront Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI Riverfront Park pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Riverfront Park is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Riverfront Park offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Riverfront Park offers parking.
Does AMLI Riverfront Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Riverfront Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Riverfront Park have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Riverfront Park has a pool.
Does AMLI Riverfront Park have accessible units?
No, AMLI Riverfront Park does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Riverfront Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Riverfront Park has units with dishwashers.
