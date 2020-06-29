All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

Forest Cove Apartments

3446 S Akron St · (331) 209-6781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 064 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 072 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 008 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 088 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 099 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 034 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Cove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
garbage disposal
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
internet access
internet cafe
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
carport
courtyard
Welcome to your new home in Denver, Colorado! The lush landscape sets the stage for the privacy and seclusion every Forest Cove resident comes to appreciate. The abundant and varied outdoor grounds provides each individual apartment and townhome with its own panorama of the Denver outdoors. Our spacious, well-designed floorplans with living rooms, dining rooms, full electric kitchens and spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces will make you excited to come home each day to your idyllic Denver retreat. Living in one of the most exciting cities in the nation will provide you with quick access to some of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment you can find, all outside your front door. With easy access to downtown Denver and hiking trails, you'll be wondering why you didn't check out Forest Cove apartments sooner! Live better in Denver with Forest Cove Apartments. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30/month (1 pet); $50/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Cove Apartments have any available units?
Forest Cove Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Cove Apartments have?
Some of Forest Cove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forest Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forest Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Forest Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forest Cove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Cove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Forest Cove Apartments has a pool.
Does Forest Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forest Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
