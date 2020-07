Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly cats allowed clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry guest suite

Four Mile Flats offers large one and two-bedroom apartments loaded with appliances, hardwood floors, and fire places. Relax by the pool, soak in the outdoor hot tub, exercise in our convenient fitness center, play fetch with Fido in one of our two custom dog parks, or entertain outside at one of our multiple barbeque stations or by our wood burning fireplace. Four Mile Flats is located just east of Cherry Creek Mall, providing easy access to some of Denverђs best shopping, dining, and entertainment. The Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station is less than a mile away, offering convenient access to downtown Denver, Mile High Stadium, The Pepsi Center, and the Tech Center.