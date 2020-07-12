563 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, Denver, CO

AL
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
21 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
15 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,576
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,431
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,968
1130 sqft
Soaring ceilings with expansive windows. Quartz countertops and plank flooring. Two-story fitness center. Just blocks from shopping/dining like Trader Joe's, Swing Thai and Snooze.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,389
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1185 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
20 Units Available
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,471
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
1 of 61

Last updated June 22 at 03:40pm
86 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
1 of 18

Last updated October 3 at 07:02pm
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1163 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 S Harrison St.
19 South Harrison Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2188 sqft
19 S Harrison St. Available 09/01/20 3bd/3.5ba Townhouse w/ Garage in Cherry Creek! - 2 story with walk out basement. Ample light and storage. Open and flowing floor plan. Terrific kitchen with gas cook top. 2 car detached garage with small yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
63 N Cook St 603
63 Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1090 sqft
Two Bedroom Near Dining + Cherry Creek Shopping - Property Id: 247056 Special: $1000 OFF ALL MOVE INS BEFORE 5/31/2020. One of four total floor plans available for one bedroom apartments.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 S. Harrison Street #6
150 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1305 sqft
150 S. Harrison Street #6 Available 08/07/20 Luxury Cherry Creek 2-Bedroom/2.5-Bathroom 2-Story Condo Available Soon.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Cook Street #105
180 Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1183 sqft
Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo. Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
237 Madison Street
237 Madison Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
839 sqft
Recently renovated 50s duplex. Cherry Creek North location. moments from shops and mall. Partial Utilities included: Full Xfinity Package with DVR, CenturyLink Gigabit internet to the unit as will as Google WIFI. Water included.

1 of 1

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
225 S Harrison St
225 South Harrison Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, up to date two bedroom, two bath available for lease takeover starting either June 1 or July 1, depending on tenants preference and ending on November 8, 2020 with option to extend or resign lease.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
221 S. Garfield St 115
221 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1291 sqft
2 bedroom Cherry Creek beauty-GREAT LOCATION! - Property Id: 39091 Location, location, location! OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY MARCH 21ST, 9:00-11:00am COMPLETELY REMODELED 1,000 sq ft 2 bedroom condo. In the heart of everything.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
850 sqft
Welcome to The Atrii Apartments, a residential community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments in Cherry Creek, Denver. Comfortable living spaces await you with a wide range of in-home conveniences and community-wide amenities.
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
651 sqft
Parks, restaurants, and bars nearby. Each modern residence features a high-end, modern kitchen and ample storage, while on-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, elevator, and parking. Pets are welcome, too!
1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
$
25 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,651
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,499
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
1125 sqft
Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile backsplashes for gourmet kitchens. Well-equipped fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and dedicated spaces for spinning and yoga. Charging stations for electric vehicles. Steps from Denver Botanic Gardens.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Stanley
929 Marion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,101
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
490 sqft
Designer touches like faux wood blinds, crown molding, and granite countertops. Bike storage and off-street parking available. Just blocks from Cheesman Park.
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
165 Units Available
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,772
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1479 sqft
Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Gables Vista, Cherry Creek’s finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver.
Cherry Creek
Neighborhood Guide

It’s a known fact that Cherry Creek is home to some of Denver’s best shopping. Yes, they have an amazing mall full of name brand stores, but if you dig a little deeper than the mall, you can find a plethora of great hot spots for dining, happy hour, and, yes, even more shopping. Being only about 5 miles from Denver, it’s a great central location to get out and explore all it has to offer.

Parking on the weekends can be a bit crazy, but if you circle the block a few times, you can likely snag a meter. Just be sure to schedule in extra travel time if you have to be somewhere promptly. If you’re headed to dinner and snag a spot early, pat yourself on the back and hit up a local happy hour spot. Many have great patios for the summer time, and even better happy hour deals. The mall offers a large garage with free parking, and Milwaukee and 2nd offers another large garage close to the shops in the avenues.

2nd and 3rd Avenue, from Clayton to Steele, offers some of the best places to stroll through the tree-lined streets of Cherry Creek. Along Detroit Street you’ll find multiple art stores, and a few gift shops where you can pick up items for any holiday or celebration. The Artisan Center offers craft gifts and knick-knacks made by local designers, which means a lot of unique, Colorado-specific items you won’t find anywhere else. From birdhouses made from Colorado license plates, to Colorado flag beer mugs, you’re sure to find something for everyone here. You’ll probably find yourself looking for the next holiday just to have an excuse to buy.

Cherry Creek also offers many options in the way of food. No matter where you eat, you can’t go wrong. Second Home serves up delicious home cooking, which seems Southern inspired. They even have Chicken and Waffles for dinner. Located in the JW Marriot, you may not know it’s there. It’s worth stepping inside and taking a peek just to check out their 15 foot fire pit on their patio, which is connected to the dining room. Second Home also hosts a pajama brunch every Sunday. It’s a great concept for a lazy, snowy day as you can eat, then head home and get right back in bed.

If dining in sleepwear isn’t for you, then I suggest hitting up one of the French cafes nearby. Crepes n’ Crepes is an authentic French Creperie with a delicious menu and adorable Parisian patio. Another great spot is La Merise. Great for lunch or dinner, the inside is sophisticated, and the front patio is inset from the street, making it a great spot to sit out with a latte or glass of wine.

Aviano coffee on Detroit street is one of the best coffee shops here. The walls are lined with reclaimed wood, and and the cafe serves up pastries and slow drip Inteligentsia coffee,

Machete and Vinue are two great hot spots for later in the day. Vinue sits atop Machete and both are located right on 3rd Avenue and Detroit. Vinue has over 68 bottles of wine available to taste. You can load up a card with money, and work your way around the bottles picking and choosing the pours you want by swiping your card. I suggest starting here first, so that you can appreciate the wines to their fullest extent. Machete has a great little patio and rests below street level just under Vinue. They also have one of the largest tequila menus in Denver. With a wine bar upstairs offering wine by the glass, and DIY tastings, and a Mexican restaurant downstairs, the hardest decision will be whether you want tapas or tequila.

A great time to spend a beautiful day in Cherry Creek is during Farmer’s Market season. You can find the Cherry Creek Fresh Market in season from May through October. It is the biggest Farmer’s market in Denver, and includes live music, outstanding food, and of course, more outdoor shopping.

If you really want to get away from the hustle and bustle, there’s always the Cherry Creek bike trail. Running along the actual creek itself, it offers miles of scenic riding, and eventually connects with the highline canal. On it’s own, it’s about 11.2 miles, and is a fairly flat, easy ride.

