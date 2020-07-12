563 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, Denver, CO

It’s a known fact that Cherry Creek is home to some of Denver’s best shopping. Yes, they have an amazing mall full of name brand stores, but if you dig a little deeper than the mall, you can find a plethora of great hot spots for dining, happy hour, and, yes, even more shopping. Being only about 5 miles from Denver, it’s a great central location to get out and explore all it has to offer.

Parking on the weekends can be a bit crazy, but if you circle the block a few times, you can likely snag a meter. Just be sure to schedule in extra travel time if you have to be somewhere promptly. If you’re headed to dinner and snag a spot early, pat yourself on the back and hit up a local happy hour spot. Many have great patios for the summer time, and even better happy hour deals. The mall offers a large garage with free parking, and Milwaukee and 2nd offers another large garage close to the shops in the avenues.

2nd and 3rd Avenue, from Clayton to Steele, offers some of the best places to stroll through the tree-lined streets of Cherry Creek. Along Detroit Street you’ll find multiple art stores, and a few gift shops where you can pick up items for any holiday or celebration. The Artisan Center offers craft gifts and knick-knacks made by local designers, which means a lot of unique, Colorado-specific items you won’t find anywhere else. From birdhouses made from Colorado license plates, to Colorado flag beer mugs, you’re sure to find something for everyone here. You’ll probably find yourself looking for the next holiday just to have an excuse to buy.

Cherry Creek also offers many options in the way of food. No matter where you eat, you can’t go wrong. Second Home serves up delicious home cooking, which seems Southern inspired. They even have Chicken and Waffles for dinner. Located in the JW Marriot, you may not know it’s there. It’s worth stepping inside and taking a peek just to check out their 15 foot fire pit on their patio, which is connected to the dining room. Second Home also hosts a pajama brunch every Sunday. It’s a great concept for a lazy, snowy day as you can eat, then head home and get right back in bed.

If dining in sleepwear isn’t for you, then I suggest hitting up one of the French cafes nearby. Crepes n’ Crepes is an authentic French Creperie with a delicious menu and adorable Parisian patio. Another great spot is La Merise. Great for lunch or dinner, the inside is sophisticated, and the front patio is inset from the street, making it a great spot to sit out with a latte or glass of wine.

Aviano coffee on Detroit street is one of the best coffee shops here. The walls are lined with reclaimed wood, and and the cafe serves up pastries and slow drip Inteligentsia coffee,

Machete and Vinue are two great hot spots for later in the day. Vinue sits atop Machete and both are located right on 3rd Avenue and Detroit. Vinue has over 68 bottles of wine available to taste. You can load up a card with money, and work your way around the bottles picking and choosing the pours you want by swiping your card. I suggest starting here first, so that you can appreciate the wines to their fullest extent. Machete has a great little patio and rests below street level just under Vinue. They also have one of the largest tequila menus in Denver. With a wine bar upstairs offering wine by the glass, and DIY tastings, and a Mexican restaurant downstairs, the hardest decision will be whether you want tapas or tequila.

A great time to spend a beautiful day in Cherry Creek is during Farmer’s Market season. You can find the Cherry Creek Fresh Market in season from May through October. It is the biggest Farmer’s market in Denver, and includes live music, outstanding food, and of course, more outdoor shopping.

If you really want to get away from the hustle and bustle, there’s always the Cherry Creek bike trail. Running along the actual creek itself, it offers miles of scenic riding, and eventually connects with the highline canal. On it’s own, it’s about 11.2 miles, and is a fairly flat, easy ride.