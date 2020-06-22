Rent Calculator
19446 March Dr
19446 East March Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
19446 East March Drive, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3-bedroom home with a large loft and fenced yard! NEW ROOF in 2015 (recent roof inspection provided)!!! NEW SIDING in 2015!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19446 March Dr have any available units?
19446 March Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19446 March Dr have?
Some of 19446 March Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19446 March Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19446 March Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19446 March Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19446 March Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19446 March Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19446 March Dr does offer parking.
Does 19446 March Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19446 March Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19446 March Dr have a pool?
No, 19446 March Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19446 March Dr have accessible units?
No, 19446 March Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19446 March Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19446 March Dr has units with dishwashers.
