green valley ranch
264 Apartments for rent in Green Valley Ranch, Denver, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra storage throughout every home, including walk-in closets. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Two outdoor pools, plus spa. Five minutes to I-70 and Pena Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20612 E. 43rd Ave
20612 East 43rd Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
20612 E. 43rd Ave Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath READY NOW! - Katherine Badcock 720-908-6279 Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4099 Orleans St
4099 Orleans Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1609 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Home in Green Valley Ranch with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Enjoy living in this quiet neighborhood, near multiple parks and shopping centers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19510 E 50th Place
19510 East 50th Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1279 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home In Green Valley Ranch - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ranch style home in Green Valley Ranch with over 1,275 Square Feet.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4665 Odessa St
4665 Odessa Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1300 sqft
. (videos available) Beautiful 2-story REMODELED Home on Corner Lot in GVR ~ 3-bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18807 E. 51st Place
18807 East 51st Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1751 sqft
18807 E. 51st Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story In Green Valley Ranch North! - Available August 10th! This beautiful 2 story home in Green Valley Ranch North is sitting on a nice fenced in corner lot. With newer neutral paint, this 3 bed, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20059 Randolph Pl
20059 Randolph Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2588 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
77 Units Available
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
145 Units Available
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1126 sqft
IN-PERSON, SELF GUIDED TOURS and VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Live life connected to all that Denver has to offer at Outlook Gateway! The newest, luxury apartment community in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18861 E 58th Ave Unit E-146
18861 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1342 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5-bathroom Townhouse in Denver just 30 min from Downtown Denver, the unit is equipped with washer and dryer. Rental Terms: $49 Application Fee per adult. 1% Monthly Admin Fee. One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4615 Walden Ct
4615 Walden Court, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2154 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home 20 mins away from the airport - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com Gorgeous house near good restaurants like: Coriander, Claim Bar and Restaurant, Ted's Montana Grill, Urban Sombrero, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5768 Biscay Street
5768 Biscay Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
Amazing 2BR, 3BTH w/Garage in First Creek - Completely renovated 2BR 3BTH Townhouse w/garage in First Creek! Immaculate 2 bed 3 bath row home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5745 N Genoa Way #202
5745 Genoa Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1370 sqft
5745 N Genoa Way #202 Available 08/01/20 Amazing Views - Vaulted Ceilings - Close to DIA and Buckley AFB - This stunning condo is located just a few miles away from the Denver Airport and the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in a fast growing
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
18198 East 44th Avenue
18198 East 44th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
2311 sqft
Spacious open concept main floor with new carpet and paint, large island prep space, and access to the backyard. Upstairs master suite, two bedrooms, laundry room and bonus family room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5733 N Gibralter Way
5733 Gibralter Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Near DIA - Property Id: 301186 This is 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condominium located near DIA at gated First Farm Creek Condominium Complex.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Tower Road
5800 Tower Road, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1098 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Welcome to your new home. The great condo is located at Wildhorse Ridge with close access to DIA and I-225. Equipped with high ceilings, one large primary bedroom, one full bathroom and a separate loft upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
47 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
